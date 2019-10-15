Retiring pilot gives his wings to boy with down syndrome on final flight

A retiring American Airlines pilot gave his captain wings to a young boy with down syndrome during his final flight

(FOX NEWS) — A heartwarming moment on an American Airlines flight between a captain and a young boy.

Joe Weis was making his last flight before retirement with his wife aboard for the trip.

She was seated next to a mother and her young son and turns out the boy was taking his first flight ever!

Weis wanted to do something special for the boy with down syndrome.

So, he invited him and his mother into the cockpit and presented the boy, named Ki, with his captain’s wings!

Weis pinned the wings onto Ki’s shirt and he even got to pretend to fly the plane.

Ki then said thank you in sign language to Captain Weis.

Ki’s mother Sarah says they both were so excited by the gesture.

It was certainly a memorable flight for both the captain and Ki!