REST IN PEACE: Marshall teen killed in Thursday crash is brother of teen who died in fatal accident a year ago

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) The identity of the person killed in a fatal crash in Marshall on Wednesday has been released.

Payton Blalock, 19, of Marshall, was killed after an 18-wheeler hit the truck he was driving while attempting to make a turn.

Marshall Police were called to the scene of an accident around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway.

Marshall Police released a statement saying:

“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the Blalock family during this unimaginably difficult time.“ Marshall Police Department

Payton is the brother of Hayden Blalock who passed away last September in traffic accident in the same county.

Hayden, 17, was a senior at Marshall High School and a member of the football team.

Last September, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says Hayden was on his way to school when his truck hit a wild hog that led to the accident.

Students in the area showed their support by wearing red and using the hashtag ‘ Hayden 94’ on Twitter. 94 was his football jersey number.

Payton’s number was also #94.

Hayden Blalock’s final resting place is at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Blalock brothers are survived by his parents, Craig and Danielle Blalock, and their sister Emily.