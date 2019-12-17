Rescue group captures cowboy-hat wearing pigeon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit rescue group has tracked down one of the Las Vegas pigeons wearing a tiny cowboy hat. The group, Lofty Hopes, found Cluck Norris in a trap near the UNLV campus.

The group posted on its Facebook page Monday… “we captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake-out for Coo-lamity Jane.”

No one seems to know how the hats got on the birds. The co-founder of Lofty Hopes said it looked like the hats had been glued on and there were concerns because the birds appeared to be losing feathers.

The rescue group will continue to look for Coolamity Jane, who’s been spotted wearing a pink hat.