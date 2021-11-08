WACO, Texas – Rescue a dog, help a veteran.

Bubba’s 33 in Waco hosted a fundraiser for Whitehaven Canine on Monday. Patrons were able to get some great food and support a great cause.

Those who dined in or grabbed takeout just told Bubba’s they were with the Whitehaven fundraiser, and a portion of their check was donated to them.

Executive Director Alan White shares what this means for the non-profit, “We’re here today, Bubbles has always been a big supporter of veterans, and that’s what we’re all about. We take dogs out of the shelters, train them in basic, in advanced obedience, and then help them get started as an emotional support animal and donate them to disabled veterans.”

White himself is a veteran, and he says he has a special place in his heart for veterans – as well as dogs. Last year, he was able to train and donate three dogs to vets. He hopes to donate more this year.