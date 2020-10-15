Reports: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down

News

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) New reports are breaking at this hour about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey reportedly stepping down. No word yet from franchise owner Tilman Fertitta.

