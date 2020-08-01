REPORTS: Brewers-Cardinals game postponed among more positive COVID-19 tests

Miller Park is seen March 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers were supposed to host Opening Day on Thursday, but the season start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It didn’t look good for this series between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals to even get started on July 31 and it doesn’t look good for it to begin in August either.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman and ESPN’s Jeff Passan both report that the August 1 game between the Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed amid more positive COVID-19 tests among the Cardinals.

Brewers-Cardinals game postponed — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020

This comes after the home opener for Milwaukee, which was supposed to happen on July 31 was postponed, when two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. St. Louis has been isolating in its hotel since news of the positive tests was made public.

Amid the new St. Louis positive tests for COVID-19, today’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @JonHeyman report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

There has been no reports of members of the Brewers organization testing positive for COVID-19.

MLB has yet to officially announce the postponement of the game and no word yet on whether August 2 doubleheader, a way to make up the fact that the two teams didn’t play on July 31, will continue as scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back with WFRV for all updates.

