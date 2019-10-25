1  of  36
Closings and Delays
Ascension Academy Borger ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Community College Clovis Municipal Schools Cornerstone Outreach Center closed Dimmitt ISD Frank Phillips College Groom ISD Gruver ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Anthony's - Hereford St. Matthew's Episcopal of Pampa Tulia ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD

Report: Popeyes to hire 400 employees for November return of chicken sandwich

News

by: KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) — It’s almost here.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich that sold out in two weeks and had people waiting hours in the drive-thru line will return in early November, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The restaurants will hire an additional 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.

Reports around the country were that lines regularly were out into the street at stores. 

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.

A specific date for the sandwich’s return wasn’t given. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss