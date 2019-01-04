Report: McDonald’s Rumored To Launch “Donut Sticks” In 2019

Rumors are swirling that McDonald’s will test out the idea of “donut sticks” in 2019.

Business Insider reports that the fast food chain is reportedly in the works to debut the donut based item in February.

The sweet treat will feature strips of deep fried dough, topped off with sprinkles of cinnamon sugar.

Coffee giant Dunkin Donuts has a similar item on their menu dubbed “donut fries”, customers will have the option of purchasing six donut sticks for $1.29 or a dozen for $2.39.

Mcdonald’s has not yet commented on these reports.

