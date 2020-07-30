REPLAY: A recap Amarillo’s July 29 COVID-19 briefing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s COVID-19 briefing, area hospitals gave an update on the current number of COVID-positive patients in their facilities.

Northwest has 27 positive patients, 10 in the ICU and six on ventilators. Northwest said it has had more than 20 nurses test positive for the virus since the first of this month.

BSA has 37 positive patients, 16 in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators. 16 BSA nurses are currently quarantined at home.

The Amarillo VA said is has two positive cases in its hospital. Both are in the ICU but not on ventilators. 17 positive cases are being monitored at home.

Also addressed during today’s update from city leaders, Northwest’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, addressed rumors and their decision not to use hydroxychloroquine on patients in their hospitals.

“I want to bring up, there’s been some comments about hydroxychloroquine in the press. In the last couple months, there have been some excellent research articles from around the world looking at this drug to treat COVID-19, and the conclusion is the same across the board. They cannot detect a significant benefit to using this medication to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Weis. “In fact, the American College of Physicians came out with an editorial last week in which they consider this conversation done. They are saying there is no indication to treat either in-patient or out-patient COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine. So we’re not doing it in the hospital, and there’s no indication to change that.”

New antibody testing now available at our local hospitals as well.

Dr. Weis spoke about this service offered at their free-standing emergency rooms. It is a process that will take 30 minutes total and cost $120, but it does come with a caveat.

“That antibody testing gives us both IgM and IgG results. If a person is positive for IgM, that’s that fast acting antibody, we have to assume that they are actively infected at that time,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Lamanteer at BSA said they also have antibody testing. He said though after getting those results, no one is sure how long a person is protected from getting the virus again.

Watch the full briefing below:

