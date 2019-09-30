Rep. Mac Thornberry becomes 6th Texas Republican to leave the House this term

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Mac Thornberry has announced that he will not be running for reelection next year.

Thornberry is the 6th Texas Republican and the 19th republican to retire from the house this term.

The Congressman has been representing the 13th district for 25 years.

In a statement, Thornberry said in part “We are reminded, however, that for everything, there is a season, and I believe that the time has come for a change. therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.”

The GOP County Chair for Potter County, Dan Rogers, said he feels there are plenty of qualified candidates to take his position however, he said the way he served the panhandle will be missed.

“Well, I think we owe a big debt of gratitude for his 25 years of service he’s represented the panhandle extremely well. he didn’t make it about him he made it about the voters and as far as other people I think the best people in the word re from the panhandle,” Rogers explained.

Currently, only one person has announced they are looking at taking the position.

Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hayes announced in a press release on Monday, that “she is forming an exploratory committee to run for congress as a representative for our area.”

Hayes has served as Place One councilwoman since 2017 and ran against Thornberry in the 2013 primaries.

If others are interested in running candidates have until December 9th to file.