Rep. King continues townhall tour around Texas panhandle

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the 86th Regular Legislative Session.

King will be at the following locations:

Swisher County Courthouse

119 S. Maxwell

Tulia

11am-12pm

Dimmitt City Hall

200 E Jones St

2pm-3pm

Plainview Chamber of Commerce

1906 West 5th

4pm-5pm

Rep. King will give a quick overview of the session and then solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said.