Rep. King continues townhall tour around Texas panhandle

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the 86th Regular Legislative Session.
King will be at the following locations:
Swisher County Courthouse
119 S. Maxwell
Tulia
11am-12pm
Dimmitt City Hall
200 E Jones St
2pm-3pm
Plainview Chamber of Commerce
1906 West 5th
4pm-5pm
Rep. King will give a quick overview of the session and then solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.
“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said.