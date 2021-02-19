Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a fundraiser Thursday to help multiple Texas organizations bring on-the-ground relief to those in the state without power, water or food.
More than $2 million has been raised for the state of Texas through the fundraiser.
Contributions through the online form set up by AOC and her team will be split between Feeding Texas, The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Corazon Ministries, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), North Texas Food Bank and Central Texas Food Bank.
AOC said she’s visiting Rep. Sylvia Garcia in Houston Friday to help to distribute supplies and come up with solutions.
To donate to Ocasio-Cortez’s relief efforts, click here.
