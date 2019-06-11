Rent Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ cabin on Airbnb

If you still haven’t seen “Avengers Endgame” yet, cover your ears.

One of the movie’s settings is available on Airbnb.

The cabin by the lake inhabited by Tony Stark, Pepper, and their daughter can be rented for about $335 per night.

It’s located in Georgia, about 30 minutes outside Atlanta.

The three bedrooms, four bathroom cabin is part of Bouckaert Farm.

The sprawling property is owned by a Belgian carpet manufacturer who is also an avid equestrian and competed in the Olympics.

It is known mostly for hosting events related to horse riding.

But the cabin is remote enough to where you can pretend Thanos’ snap was never reversed.