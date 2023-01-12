AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery.

Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them at a young age by his dad who was a farmer.

Brown, officials detailed, came to Amarillo to continue teaching the art and science of veterinary practice and contribute his skills to Texas Tech’s equine medicine and surgery program.

“I am excited to be involved with Texas Tech and the new veterinary school,” Brown said. “Fostering the next generation of equine veterinarians is something I am passionate about, and this role allows me to do that as well as provide surgical services to the local equine community.”

Brown will be focused on educating the students in the fields of surgery, sports medicine, theriogenology (animal reproduction), and general veterinary practice.

“James is a highly skilled and down-to-earth expert,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “James has a deep understanding of what makes rural communities tick. Combining that understanding with his extensive expertise makes for an amazing member of our school community. We are so lucky to get to work alongside someone like James. He helps make our school better at every turn.”

Before Tech, Brown spent 15 years as a clinical associate professor of equine surgery at the Marion du Pont Scott Equine Medical Center. Officials added that Brown is board certified in large animal surgery and reproduction theriogenology.

“Dr. James Brown has board certification in both reproduction and large animal surgery. His broad-based background brings experience and mentorship abilities to our program,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs.

“He has already contributed his expertise to curriculum development and to helping local practices with difficult case material. He will make a huge difference in our equine program and for the equine community.”