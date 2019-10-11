Remembrance this weekend for children lost in pregnancy or infancy

Modern Day Hannah Support Group and The Hope and Healing Place are hosting a remembrance for those children lost in pregnancy or infancy this weekend.

All parents, grandparents, and anyone affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend. There will be a lighting of memorial candles, poems, songs, and a balloon release to honor those babies who passed away.

The event will begin Saturday, October 12th at 5:30 pm at Sam Houston Park.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket and are welcome to bring momentos of their babies.