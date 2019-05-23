Regulating gut health may help alleviate anxiety

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Your diet may have a bigger impact on your mental health than you think.

New research finds symptoms of anxiety can be alleviated by regulating gut health.

This according to a review of studies published Monday in the journal “General Psychiatry”.

The report is the latest to suggest dietary changes work better than probiotics to improve mental health.

Scientists recommend eating a diverse range of foods to protect your gut.

Experts say a plant-based diet can promote the growth of different gut bacteria which may help reduce anxious feelings.

Eating lots of beans, vegetables, legumes, and fruit is also a good way to protect both your body and mind. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss