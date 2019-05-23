Regulating gut health may help alleviate anxiety

Your diet may have a bigger impact on your mental health than you think.
New research finds symptoms of anxiety can be alleviated by regulating gut health.
This according to a review of studies published Monday in the journal “General Psychiatry”.
The report is the latest to suggest dietary changes work better than probiotics to improve mental health.
Scientists recommend eating a diverse range of foods to protect your gut.
Experts say a plant-based diet can promote the growth of different gut bacteria which may help reduce anxious feelings.
Eating lots of beans, vegetables, legumes, and fruit is also a good way to protect both your body and mind.