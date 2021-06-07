Registration Continues for Summer Camps at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is gearing up for their Summer Camp June 22nd to June 25th and registration is open.

The camps is called “Boulders, Brands, and Bones” and it’s for ages 2nd to 5th grade.

“Campers will use their hands as much as their brains as they dive into history, art, geology, the Old West and so much more! During camp your child will explore all PPHM has to offer culminating with a field trip to Wildcat Bluff.”

