Regional Science Bowl 2020 tests students quick thinking math and science skills

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Area high school students tested their math and science skills at the Pantex Regional Science Bowl.

The competition was fast paced and the questions asked were above grade level.

“The questions are really hard. Once you get up to higher levels a lot of the time we question how they got the right answer because they’re so difficult,” Nick Guerrero, a coach for Tascosa High School, explained.

Though the questions may be hard Guerrero said there is no shortcut o the answer, only hard work.

“We meet all the time after school, during school, and we go over a variety of topics. a lot of this stuff is just an extension of what they learned in class,” Guerrero said.

However, this competition is very different from the classroom. In fact, schools even have more than one team compete in the event.

“Some have one, and some have two. You can have up to three per school,” Darla Fish, Regional Coordinator, explained.

Many kids who compete are from other schools throughout the Panhandle area.

“It is from the panhandle all the way through Lubbock. We have in the past had sweetwater over to the east,” Fish said.

29 teams competed Saturday, February 15, and of the 29 there were 16 that went to the double-elimination rounds.

Whether they loose or win the goal is to encourage students love for science and math.

“The high school kids are thinking now not only about their college careers but thinking about their lifetime careers,” Fish stated.

Regional Science Bowl Championship teams win a trip to Washington D.C. in April and will get a chance to compete at the national event.