WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — The man who sold the rifle to the Odessa shooter was from Lubbock, according to the Wall Street Journal.

EverythingLubbock has learned that federal agents have raided a home in North Lubbock. We are withholding the address until we have further confirmation. We have not confirmed if this is connected the Odessa case.

Lubbock Police has said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives called LPD and asked for uniformed officers to be on scene. A spokesman for LPD said even Lubbock Police officers were not told what the raid was for.

According to the WSJ, officials have identified a person of interest they suspect of illegally manufacturing and selling the rifle. Officials have not released the name publicly.

Seth Ator

Officials said Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage in Odessa on Saturday August 31, killing 7 and injuring more than 20 others. In addition to the 7, Ator was killed by law enforcement officials following a shootout.

The WSJ reported and EverythingLubbock is looking to independently confirm these reports.