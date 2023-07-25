Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX 44) – A 36-year-old woman with ties to Oklahoma is being held in connection with an April 24 murder in Lacy Lakeview.

Leah Cecelia Breuer was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on murder charges in connection with the death of 44-year-old David Peeler.

An arrest affidavit stated it was about 4:14 p.m. on April 24 that Lacy Lakeview Police were called to the Village Square Apartments in the 3500 block of Meyers Lane, where the victim was found lying on a deflated air mattress with what the affidavit detailed as “numerous stab wounds across his torso and sides of his body.” Large amounts of blood were also found on the bedroom walls and in the bathroom of the apartment.

It was noted that there was evidence of food prepared for multiple people and four different types of alcoholic beverages present. A neighbor told detectives of hearing a woman and two men arguing at the apartment earlier.

The affidavit detailed how detectives tracked a message found received on a cell phone in the apartment. The Secret Service assisted in opening the phone and tracking the calls which aided in identifying a suspect and opening up a series of text messages indicating an argument between the suspect and the victim.

The affidavit also detailed the tracking of a vehicle stolen in stolen from the suspect’s foster mother in Oklahoma, and later found abandoned in Waxahachie. Receipts for purchases in Durant, Oklahoma found in the vehicle also assisted in tracing the suspect and identifying her in store videos wearing clothing later found in the victim’s apartment.

Detectives traced e-mails and Uber driver trips ordered by the suspect, placing her in the vicinity of the victim’s apartment. Almost four pages of details on the tracking of the suspect were presented in an affidavit to Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson as detectives sought an arrest warrant in the case.

Breuer remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with no bond set. It was not immediately clear where she was arrested.