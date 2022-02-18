WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for people injured in a boating accident near Port Mansfield.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are responding to the incident north of Port Mansfield.

Officials say a boating accident took place in the area and they are attempting to locate people from the incident.

Three people have been located so far. Two were transported to a local hospital by ambulance while the other was airlifted to a hospital. Officials are searching for five more people from the accident.

Authorities have been working on the scene since 3 a.m. on Friday, where they say a woman was found dead by the shore. However, investigators are looking to determine if this death was connected to the boating incident or separate from this.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it is available.