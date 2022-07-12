MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment.

According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said he had found a child wandering through a parking lot at Midland Village Apartments near the service road. The man said he circled back to check on the child and to search for any apartments with an open door but was unable to find the child’s home. When officers arrived, the barefoot, diaper-clad child was sitting in the man’s vehicle watching videos on the good Samaritan’s phone.

Officers stated they tried to walk with the child to see if she could point out her apartment but were unsuccessful and employees of the apartment building were not able to identify the child either. Officers then began knocking on apartment doors a second time and finally found the child’s caregiver, identified as Hernandez.

Hernandez reportedly told police she was not aware the child, who she was watching for a relative, had wandered from her home and admitted she hadn’t checked on the child since she woke because she had been focused of feeding her one-month-old baby. Officers noted that Hernandez was not “terribly worried” that the child had gotten out of the home.

Hernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Midland Detention Center where she was later released on an unknown bond. The child, along with Hernandez’s two children, were placed in the care of another family member while she was detained.