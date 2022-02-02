AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Across the High Plains schools, businesses, courthouses, public services, and other organizations have delayed services or closed as severe winter weather begins to impact the region. While many businesses and schools have their statuses updated here with the latest information, MyHighPlains.com has compiled other closing and delay announcements for Feb. 2, 2022:

Texas

Moore County Senior Center – Closed

New Mexico

Clayton, N.M. Courts – Closed

Oklahoma

“Non-essential services” reduced: Kay County Osage County Noble County Pawnee County Payne County



This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.