Wayland Baptist University president released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wayland Baptist University President has been discharged from the hospital after a battle with coronavirus.
According to WBU, Dr. Bobby Hall and his wife were traveling for the Independence Day weekend when he began experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19.
Dr. Hall was hospitalized on Saturday. His wife also tested positive for the virus but the university said she is not experiencing any symptoms.
WBU The two will remain isolated and close to medical care as he recovers.
