WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD/NBC) — A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The incident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

A tractor-trailer loses control, serves around the crash and into the grass as Troopers run to get out of the way.

The Trooper who jumped into the white pick-up truck was pinned for a time. Another Trooper was also hit. Both of them are expected to be ok.

The photographer behind the news camera ran. He was not hurt.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

The dense fog remains in the area creating hazardous driving conditions.

