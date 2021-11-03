Waco-McLennan County Health District offering Pfizer vaccinations for kids 5-11

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

WACO, Texas – The wait for many parents is over, as the CDC announces kids ages five to eleven years old can now get the Pfizer vaccine soon as possible.

Waco-McLennan County Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine says they are already getting calls from parents who want their kids vaccinated.

“We will be ready on Friday,” Craine said. “We will be offering the vaccine at our Health District location. It’s walk-in, you don’t even need an appointment. You can come in, and bring your children, and get them vaccinated.”

The vaccine is one third of the dosage given to teens and adults – making it a smaller dose. Pfizer says the most common side effects will be mild – similar to the ones seen in teens and adults.

According to the CDC, those side affects include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

“A vaccine formulated specifically for children,” Craine said. “It is also a two-dose series, and you get them at least two weeks apart.”

The CDC says distribution of pediatric vaccinations across the country starts this week, and will scale to full capacity beginning the week of November 8th.

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia says he has seen the effect it has made on teenagers prior to the approval for younger children.

“I’m a parent myself, and I’ve looked at the data thus far. I’ve also seen it given to thousands of thousands of teens, as well,” Lucia said. “When you look at sort of [the] big picture, risk versus benefits. I know we are all eager to put this pandemic behind us, and this is another tool to do that.”

Craine says the Health District will be offering opportunities for parents to get their children vaccinated all weekend through the Health District and mobile clinics. She says they are anticipating a lot of people at the clinics this weekend, and they will have more than enough shots available.

“This is a great opportunity. This is another step in how we defeat COVID,” Craine said. “How we gain control over COVID instead of it having control over us.”

The Health District will also have the shots for children available at the following vaccination clinics:

Health District offices this Friday – located at 225 W. Waco Drive – from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

China Spring Intermediate on Saturday, November 6th – located at 4001 Flat Rock Road – from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 7th – located at 4901 Cobbs Drive – from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“Every day this weekend, you will have a chance to make sure your kids get vaccinated,” Craine said.