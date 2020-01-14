Video of Portales dog ‘Subway Sally’ goes viral

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood dog has become an internet sensation after capturing hearts of a New Mexico fast-food restaurant.

“Subway Sally” earned her name after she started showing up at a Portales Subway sandwich shop for evening snacks. An employee captured a video of himself feeding Sally, and posted it to the app “Tik Tok.”

By the next morning, it had more than 10 million views. Now, people are coming to the sandwich shop hoping to snap a photo with Sally.

It’s unclear whether Sally is a stray. Some people say they see her and her puppies hanging around a nearby house.

More from MyHighPlains.com: