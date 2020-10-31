Vehicle hits Tech Café, 117th and University, two dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people lost their lives, and others were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck hit a building at 117th Street and University Avenue.

EMS, Woodrow volunteer firefighters, Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety all responded. The initial call was at 9:19 a.m.

Officials said one person died on the scene while another was critically injured and later died at a Lubbock hospital.

University Medical Center confirmed that three patients came in from the crash. Two other patients were taken to Covenant. The medical examiner’s office was also called to the scene.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said someone in a pickup truck in the parking lot accidentally put the vehicle into drive instead of reverse which caused the truck to crash into the restaurant.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck was a 72-year-old man. DPS described the situation as accidental. There was no indication of an intentional act, DPS said.

Initially, officials thought maybe the crash was inside the city limits. But it was actually outside the city. LFR handed over the situation to Woodrow VFD.

