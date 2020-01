NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Vanilla Ice performs onstage at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night during the NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 at The Smoothie King Center on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Vanilla Ice is coming to United Supermarkets Arena.

The rapper will perform at halftime of Texas Tech basketball’s game against Iowa State on Saturday, January 18.

Vanilla Ice is most commonly known for his 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby.”

The Red Raiders and Cyclones tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.