UPDATE: Ten-year-old boy in capital murder investigation identified

WACO, Texas – A 36-year-old Waco man is being held on capital murder charges in connection with the death of a ten-year-old boy.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 2400 block of Washington Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday with the caller telling dispatch that he thought his son was dead.

When the officers arrived, Shipley said the caller attempted to stop the officers from coming into the apartment.

Officers were able to force their way in but the man who had been blocking the door immediately began fighting with the officers.

During the fight the officers and the suspects received minor injuries from broken glass. All were later treated and released at a local hospital.

Police said the located a ten-year-old boy inside the apartment who had sustained what they described as severe and life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man who police found at the apartment was taken into custody.

He was identified as 36-year-old Bronchae Lewis, who was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail with charges listed as capital murder, resisting arrest and attempting to taken an officer’s weapon.

On Friday, the Waco Police Department reports the next of kin has been notified, and the ten-year-old victim has been identified as James Lewis.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department