UPDATE: Suspect in high-speed chase identified, connected to arson case in Mason County

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The suspect in this case has been identified as Nicholas Miller, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller is also the suspect in a case of arson at the Mason County Courthouse. He has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Below is the original text from this story:

A failed traffic stop in Williamson County led to a high-speed chase northbound on Interstate 35, ending in Waco.

“He just stopped on his own free will. He stopped, placed his hands up and exited the vehicle, and we took him into custody,” says Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard.

The Georgetown Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-350 Friday morning. The vehicle failed to stop, and led the officers on a high speed chase northbound on I-35.

“We jumped in around the 270, which is in Jarrell, and the suspect continued northbound on 35 in the 270,” Howard said.

DPS says the man behind the wheel kept driving until he was contained just South of Waco at 11:40 a.m.

“The vehicle was spiked multiple times by different counties, between here and Jarrell,” Howard said.

The agencies involved in the pursuit included Georgetown PD, Bell County PD, McLennan County PD, and Texas DPS.

The traffic was backed up on I-35, and along the service road.

“We stopped traffic just in case something where to happen. That way, no innocent bystander would be hurt in case it took a different course,” Howard said.

It was confirmed there was no secondary crashes or injuries during the chase.

The driver will be charged with felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.