WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is proposing endangered status and designation of critical habitat for the peppered chub.

The peppered chub is a freshwater fish that grows up to three inches long and lives about two years and requires unobstructed river segments greater than 127 miles and flowing water with an adequate depth to support its life stages.

Today, the peppered chub is now found in only one river that runs through northeastern New Mexico and the panhandle of Texas.

The Service reports that it has completed a Species Status Assessment for the peppered chub and based on a review, of what it says is the best scientific information, the Service proposed to protect the peppered chub as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to its significant decline.

“To recover peppered chub, we need to address the essential physical and biological features the species needs to increase its populations, such as adequate streamflow throughout its life cycle,” said Amy Lueders, Service Regional Director. “But more than just this fish species stands to gain from improving water flow and water quality conditions that the peppered chub requires to thrive. People and communities will benefit from a more robust fishery with improved recreational opportunities, cleaner drinking water with lower treatment costs and a more resilient ecosystem.”

The Service is proposing that 1,068 river miles in Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas as critical habitats that will be essential to the conservation of the species. To aid in the conservation of the peppered chub, the Service said it is coordinating with partners including the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority on efforts to control invasive, nonnative vegetation and to maintain adequate flows within the chub’s range. The Service said that it is also working with Service biologists, with the state of Kansas, to explore ideas of captive propagation and fish passage restoration.

According to the Service, the proposed critical habitat for the peppered chub requires federal agencies to consult with the Service if they are conducting, funding, or permitting activities that may adversely affect the chub’s recovery or its habitat but does not affect land ownership or establishes a refuge or preserve. The designation also has no impact on private landowners taking actions on their land that do not require federal funding or permits.