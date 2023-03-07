WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” drunk driving prevention initiative, is an outreach for the public that highlights the consequences of drunk driving and encourages finding a safe ride home.

Spring Break is another time of year where drunk driving can claim the lives of hundreds.

Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is doing everything in its power to prevent that this year.

According to TxDOT, drunk drivers kill one person in Texas every 7 hours and 43 minutes.

During the 2021 Spring Break holiday period, Texas saw 671 DUI alcohol related traffic crashes.

Jake Smith with TxDOT, emphasized the importance of finding a safe ride home if you or someone you know is planning to drink.

“DUI crashes are 100% preventable. And in this day and age, with ride share apps and cell phones where you can call family members, friends, there’s just no excuse to drive when you drink and any amount of alcohol,” said Smith.

The initiative also enlists the help of Texas college students who share their personal testimonies of the dangers of impaired driving.

TxDOT aims to eliminate deadly life altering decisions that result in thousands of deaths.

Smith says it takes more than just one person to accomplish that goal.

“This is going to take everyone to reverse this trend and get these deaths down to zero. And that’s why it’s so important to have college students and young adults really buy in to this initiative and buy into this message of driving sober. No regrets.”

Throughout March, TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign, will host outreach events at peak spring break locations.

Encouraging drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel.

For more information, you can visit here and here.