Two wounded in parking lot shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Police say two people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot outside a Walmart in southwestern Oklahoma.

KSWO-TV reports that a man and woman injured in the Saturday night shooting in Lawton are expected to recover and several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered when the wounded man tried to drive away from the shooting and struck several vehicles.

Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins says the suspect fled and no arrests have been announced, but police are seeking a person for questioning.