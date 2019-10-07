Two more Reagor-Dykes employees plead guilty

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two more Reagor-Dykes employees have pleaded guilty in federal court today.

Paige Johnston and Lindsay Williams both pleaded to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud.

Johnston’s charge stems from the alleged fake floor plans filed by the dealerships with Ford. Williams’ charge stems from the allegations of check-kiting made against the dealership.

The dealership was investigated after a lawsuit filed by Ford Motor Credit against the dealerships and a later lawsuit making allegations of check kiting.

Last week, a court ruling said that owner, Bart Reagor, owed more than $53 million as part of their bankruptcy filing, and earlier this year it was ruled that his partner, Rick Dykes, owed $58-million.

Two other Reagor-Dykes employees pleaded guilty to Check Kiting last month.

Ford sued Reagor Dykes on July 31, 2018. On August 1, Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy.

There are now five Reagor Dykes employees who have pleaded guilty on federal charges in Amarillo. All are awaiting final sentencing.