WACO, Texas – Two men were shot and killed near a Waco home on Sunday evening.

Waco Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Walker Street. After arriving at the scene, officers found one 17-year-old man with gunshot wounds. This man was transported to a local hospital, but has died as a result of his injuries.

Officers also found a second man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Waco, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown’s family has been notified of his death.

Detectives are considering this a murder investigation, making this the second official murder investigation of 2022. If you have any information in this case, you can contact the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit – or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

Source: Waco Police Department