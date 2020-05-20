Tulsa’s Golden Driller statue gets Tesla-style makeover

A Tesla Model 3 drives in front of the Golden Driller as it gets a Tesla facelift in Tulsa Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to help lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant here. The 75-foot tall statue in the heart of the city is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker look more like Tulsa CEO Elon Musk. City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant in Oklahoma’s second-largest city.

The 75-foot tall statue is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker resemble Tulsa CEO Elon Musk.

City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The company has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for its new factory that is expected to employ more than 10,000 people.