TTPD identifies suspect in murder of Hope man killed in shooting outside of Harbor Freight

Marquis Johnson, 20, is wanted by Texarkana Arkansas police for allegedly shooting a man two weeks ago. The same victim was shot in the leg last week in Texarkana Texas. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Hope, Arkansas man late Tuesday morning.

Marquis Jujuan Thompson, 20, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow. Thompson is also wanted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department for shooting another man twice within a few days of each other earlier this month.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of New Boston Road. TTPD officers say they received a call about a shooting outside of Harbor Freight and when they arrived at the scene, they learned Muldrow was shot multiple times before driving his car into a Whataburger parking lot next door, and he crashed into a crepe myrtle tree in front of the restaurant.

Muldrow was rushed to Wadley Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries after he arrived.

Police say Thompson already had felony warrants out for his arrest prior to the shootings. One warrant is for violating his probation on an aggravated assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017. The other warrant is for stalking/intimidation.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s location is asked to call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.