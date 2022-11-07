WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Truck drivers are feeling the pinch as diesel prices steadily rise.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. only has a 25-day supply of diesel fuel on hand, the lowest levels seen since 2008.

As drivers pay extra money for transportation, the prices we see on shelves will have to make up the difference.

“Ridiculous. I don’t know if it’s this administration, I’m not political, but when I talked to other truck drivers they say it’s our administration that’s causing the fuel prices to go up,” said truck driver George Lewis.

Lewis has been a truck driver for over 20 years.

His main deliveries are for John Deere and Caterpillar equipment and says it’s the most now to fill his two trucks.

“$1,400. 1,400 to fill up a tank,” said Lewis.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released November 7, the average national cost of diesel is $5.33, a $1.60 more than this time last year.

AAA reports Texas is currently 60 cents under the national average.

In Waco, Twisted Nail freight broker Hunter Kosar says 30 percent of the profit from truckers he represents goes straight to fuel.

“The refineries in the US decreased supply whenever COVID happened because it wasn’t being used. The demand just wasn’t there,” said Hunter. “Couple that as well with a decrease in supply when we boycotted Russia, and you end up with the snowballing effect that the US can’t necessarily just flip a switch.”

Kosar says he has to negotiate new prices for the services his truckers provide.

The increased fee to bring in items this holiday season will fall on stores not wanting to lose profit.

“Somebody else is going to pay for it, it’s not just not going to be the customers. It’s going to be the consumer to pay for it,” said Lewis.

“The end result, the consumer ends up paying more for the same service,” said Kosar.

Kosar doesn’t see diesel prices going down soon citing multiple issues in the supply chain and international relations needing to improve.