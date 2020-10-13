Texas Tech will not resume in-person for final three days of class this semester

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a letter to staff, faculty and students that the final three days of class for the semester will not resume in-person after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Schovanec said keeping the campus open for now remains safe. But he also acknowledged that many people will travel during the holiday weekend.

Students may stay on campus or return to campus, he said. The following is the letter from President Schovanec.

THANKSGIVING BREAK

I want to thank each of you for your diligence and commitment to our health and safety protocols this semester. Because of your hard work and cooperation in implementing the Texas Tech Commitment, after an early spike in COVID-19 cases we have been able to achieve a steady decrease in active cases in each of the past six weeks. I thank you for your efforts to wear your masks, maintain social distancing, and follow hygienic practices.

We know that many of you will travel over the Thanksgiving break to visit family and friends. Based on feedback from students, parents, faculty, and staff, and with a continuing focus on our community’s health and safety, we will not resume in-person class meetings for the final three class days of the semester (November 30th – December 2nd). Requiring students to return for one or two class periods presents additional travel that may increase risk. Face-to-face and hybrid courses will transition to online instruction and learning for these three days. The day of no classes (Thursday, December 3rd) and the final exam schedule remain the same. Faculty will soon provide students more information about class sessions after the break and arrangements for final exams.

We recognize that some students, including many out of state and international students, will remain on campus during the break and for the duration of the semester. Because our active cases have decreased, we believe it is safe and prudent to keep campus open during this time. All campus facilities, including residence halls, dining, and student services, will operate as normal following their usual schedule. Students may stay on campus or return to campus to utilize University Libraries, studios, laboratories, or other instructional facilities and equipment needed to complete semester projects. Student employees may also continue their work on campus through the previously arranged date.

Free, on-campus COVID-19 testing will continue through December 9th. Classes will resume on January 13th, 2021, with face-to-face, hybrid, and online modalities.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University

