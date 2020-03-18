Texas Tech student evacuated from Europe tests positive for COVID-19, university officials say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Texas Tech University student who was evacuated from Europe has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Lubbock on March 15.

According to TTU, the student is in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with them are under quarantine.

“I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus,” said Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec. “The safety and security of every student, faculty member, and employee is our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus, and keep the members of our community safe.”

