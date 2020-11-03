Texas A&M Forest Service wildfire situation and prevention update

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas A&M Forest service reports the latest update of the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlooks, from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, the main objective of the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlooks are to provide information available to fire management decision makers.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports some tips for general wildfire prevention;

Texans are encouraged to exercise caution when using gas-powered equipment around dry vegetation paying particular attention to the exhaust system spark arrestor and any accumulation of dead, dry vegetation around the engine compartment.

Hunters and gun enthusiasts should exercise caution when shooting around dry vegetation and refrain from using tracer rounds and exploding targets.

Exercise caution when welding or grinding on metal-related work projects especially in hot, dry, windy weather

If metal-related work using welding or grinding applications needs to occur in burn bans around dry vegetation, workers should attempt to clear dry vegetation from the work area or post a look out to extinguish any possible fire ignitions.

Barbequing in Texas is a way of life and all outdoor barbequing methods should be used with caution when around dry vegetation.

Trailer-mounted barbeque pits should have all coals completely extinguished when traveling down the road.

When barbequing near dry vegetation, clear all flammable vegetation near the barbeque, be prepared to extinguish any fire ignition, and maintain constant supervision of the barbeque until all wood fuel or charcoal is extinguished.

Residents are encouraged to maintain their vehicles in good repair especially the vehicle’s exhaust system where failing catalytic converters can emit extremely hot metal fragments igniting roadside wildfires.

Residents should avoid driving in tall, dry grass where the hot catalytic converter can start wildfires – catalytic converters operate between 550-1600° F and can reach 2000° F if the engine is not running properly.

Texans typically use trailers to increase over-the-road hauling capacity and should take care in securing trailer safety chains to avoid any contact with the roadway creating sparks that may ignite a wildfire.

Texans are encouraged to maintain trailer brakes and wheel bearings in good repair to avoid catastrophic failures that can result in brake fires and/or emission of sparks and hot metal fragments that may cause wildfire ignitions along roadways.

Texas is an agricultural state and Texas farmers and ranchers are reminded to maintain agriculture equipment in good repair to avoid catastrophic failure of equipment that may cause wildfires especially moving parts such as bearings and pulleys in bailers and harvesters.

Off-road vehicles and farm and ranch equipment should be well-maintained and regularly inspected for dry, vegetative fuel build-up in skid pans, engine compartments and around hot exhaust pipes.

Texans are encouraged to be prepared for any type of fire by carrying fire extinguishers in vehicles, agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles.

More information, including the full PDF of the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook can be found on the NIFC website.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, large fire activity continued across California and central and southern portions of the Intermountain West in October. Mostly above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation with multiple strong wind, low relative humidity events drove this activity. However, large fire activity was greatly reduced across the Intermountain West by the end of October after a strong upper-level trough moved through the region.

“These assessments are designed to inform decision makers for proactive wildland fire management, thus better protecting lives and property, reducing firefighting costs and improving firefighting efficiency.” as quoted from the NICC.

The National Weather Service has announced La Nina is back. They say a warmer and drier

winter is on its way, meaning temperatures above average and precipitation below average.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, La Niña and current fuel conditions are the main drivers of significant fire potential through fall and winter. Drought conditions are expected to continue for much of California, the Great Basin, and the Southwest into the winter with drying expected to increase across portions of the southern Plains and Southeast. Offshore wind events will continue to be a concern across northern California in November and likely into December for southern California. Significant fire potential is forecast to be above normal in downslope and offshore wind favored locations in California during November. The focus will shift to southern

California in December as precipitation is likely to quell large fire concerns across northern California by then.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website can be found here.

Other details on home preparedness can be found at firewise.org.

