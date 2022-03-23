TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are looking for more information after a man was found unresponsive Tuesday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Melton St where they found 53-year-old Johnny Robinson on the couch. Robinson was unresponsive and was taken to the Wadley Regional Medical Center. He died earlier Wednesday.

His body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, police consider his death to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.