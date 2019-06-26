Teen mom may testify against boyfriend in shooting of infant

The teenage mother of an infant girl who police say was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel may testify against her boyfriend.

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Gallup Independent reports Shayanne Nelson pleaded guilty last week to third-degree child abuse in an agreement that comes with the condition that she testify in Tyrell Bitsilly’s trial.

Nelson told police she was in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel shower with Bitsilly when her 3-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot her infant daughter in December.

The 21-year-old Bitsilly is facing child abuse charges.

Prosecutor Earl Rhoads says the baby is still missing part of her skull and may need a metal plate. He says she is permanently deaf in her left ear and paralyzed on the left side of her face.

