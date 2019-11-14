Suspected neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Post

POST, Texas (KAMC/KLBK) — A suspected neo-Nazi with potential ties to a terrorist organization was charged with a gun crime after an FBI investigation.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was originally arrested after a routine traffic stop in Post found multiple assault rifles and at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle he was a passenger in.

The driver of the vehicle was Kaleb Cole. Kaleb Cole is the same name of the 24-year-old leader of the Atomwaffen Division’s Washington State Cell, according to the release.

According to a Daily Beast article, Bruce-Umbaugh is also a member of the Washington cell of the Atomwaffen Division.

The Atomwaffen Division, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is a terrorist national socialist organization that was founded in 2015.

A ProPublica investigation said the group may have as many as 20 cells nationwide. The largest cells, according to the investigation, are in Virginia, Texas and Washington.

Read below for the full release on Bruce-Umbaugh’s arrest by the U.S. Attorney’s Office: