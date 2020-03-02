Stripes selling limited-edition Selena cups celebrating 25 years of music star’s legacy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Stripes Convenience Stores:

Stripes® Stores will release two limited-edition, commemorative collectible cups featuring Selena, celebrating 25 years of the Music Star’s legacy. The 2020 Selena commemorative collectible cups will be sold at participating Stripes stores in Texas.

Selena fans will be able to purchase the two unique cup designs on today, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 9 a.m. – limit six per person, while supplies last. Customers and Selena fans may begin lining up at participating Stripes stores as early as 8 a.m. prior to the February 29th release. Customers are encouraged to review the Selena cup FAQs regarding the release and sale of the cups at www.stripesstores.com/Selena.

Company officials worked with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year’s designs as part of the 2020 collection featuring 25 years of the music legend.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

The first two cups designs are uniquely different from each other as one cup design features original artwork from Christa Palazzolo, an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named “Selena, Painting” comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting, “Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015”, is permanently displayed in a North Austin hotel, as part of the Texas Music Collection. The second cup, “Selena Legend”, features 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy and career. This cup comes with a bright yellow flip-lid. Both cups are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

“This is our fourth year to partner with the Quintanilla family, on the release of the Selena commemorative cup collection,” said Brad Williams, Senior Vice President of 7-Eleven (Stripes Stores). “This year marks 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy as a music icon and creative artist. To make this year even more special, Selena’s sister, Suzette, selected an original painting to be featured on one of the cups and uniquely designed the collection to reflect Selena’s legacy.”

Earlier this month, officials from Q-Productions announced Stripes as a sponsor of Selena XXV, a star-studded concert to be held in San Antonio at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Stripes released a video last week on Facebook revealing the new 2020 designs, along with information on when and where to purchase commemorative cups. For updates and information on the sale of the Selena cups at Stripes, visit the Stripes Facebook page. The official hashtag is #SelenaStripesCup.

