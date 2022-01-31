WACO, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the disappearance of a Waco man.

50-year-old John Walter Mauhar is 6’0″, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and is balding with a beard.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on January 28, and was last heard from through a text message on Friday night. Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigating officers found Mauhar’s room to be unoccupied – however, his car, phone and personal belongings were all found in the room.

Mauhar suffers from medical conditions, and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.

If you have any information on Mauhar’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office