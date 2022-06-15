COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas A&M Task Force 1 partnered with several search and rescue agencies today to train for natural disasters today.

The other agencies included Texas Military Department, DPS, and some agencies from other states, like Oklahoma and Indiana.

The exercises were done at disaster city, which is a training ground for first responders, where there are different structures used to emulate catastrophic scenarios, like floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes.

“We have federal assets and state assets working together to perform rescues,” Texas Task Force 1 Leader Matt Mcelearney said. “We need to be able to talk in the skies, talk on the ground, talk from the ground of the skies to perform rescues. So we need to know each other’s capabilities, have worked each other’s systems. And that’s what we’re doing here today.”

The airspace was crowded today, as each team had different tasks to complete and there were even live volunteers to help in the training process.

“Well, usually my role is rescue,” Volunteer Steve Sparks said. “That’s what I do. But today I’m a rescue because they need to practice their skills on a real person. So it’s easy for me to come out and do whatever it is they need me to do.

Volunteers were brought in to play victims and teams had to rescue them, whether it be in the Brazos River or from a bus crash.

“What they do is they put a harness up underneath your arms and bring it around to the front, and then they bring almost like a diaper,” Sparks told FOX 44 News. “They bring another strap between your legs and it comes up and they clip it all together. And then, like I said, it’s just kind of like riding in a diaper, so to speak.”

“The thing that’s standing out to me is the great communication that’s happening among the air crews,” Mcelearney said. “As you can see, we have a lot of air traffic, a lot of aircraft in this area. So that that communication is awesome.”

Mcelearney said another reason they’re happy to have this group training is that if there is ever a disaster in another state, the crews will recognize him and other leaders.

Sparks added these rescuers were tasked with victims in all forms of stress and fear and had to learn how to handle the situation while also getting them to safety.