RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas – The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a man claiming to be a Lieutenant with the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, claiming to be Lieutenant Johnson, has been calling people saying they have warrants or have failed to register as a sex offender. Calls from the individual are being made from 325-400-0623.

The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office says to not give this person money or any personal information as he is not affiliated with their office.