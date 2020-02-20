Sand Creek Massacre site demands we confront racial violence

In this Dec. 27, 2019, photo, an entrance sign is shown at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in Eads, Colo. This quiet piece of land tucked away in rural southeastern Colorado seeks to honor the 230 peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho tribe members who were slaughtered by the U.S. Army in 1864. It was one of worst mass murders in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

EADS, Colo. (AP) — A quiet piece of land tucked away in rural southeastern Colorado seeks to honors the 230 peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho tribe members who were slaughtered by the U.S. Army in 1864.

It was one of worst mass murders in U.S. history.

The reflective Sand Creek Massacre site has become a place where indigenous people from across the U.S., Latin America and New Zealand seek to pray for indigenous populations affected by genocide.

And it serves as a model for advocates seeking to turn historic sites connected to racial violence against people of color, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Porvenir, Texas, into places of remembrance.